AmazonBasics’ ratcheting wrench kit hits an all-time low of $15.50, more

- Aug. 3rd 2020 4:21 pm ET

Amazon is offering its 7-piece AmazonBasics Ratcheting Wrench SAE Set for $15.71 Prime shipped. Down from its lofty $36 list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve ever had to use a wrench and thought “Man, I wish this ratcheted to make it easier to use” well, you’re in luck. This 7-piece kit includes multiple sizes of wrenches that each have a ratcheting end, making it super simple to remove bolts in tight spaces. Plus, a nylon roll-up case is included to keep your things neat and tidy. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for other great deals on AmazonBasics gear for around your home.

Other AmazonBasics gear on sale:

Looking to pick up some household tools, but need a wider variety than today’s lead deal offers, we’ve got you covered. This 15-piece household tool kit is available on Amazon for under $15.50 Prime shipped. You’ll find a hammer, some screwdrivers, an adjustable wrench, and more here.

Don’t miss out on the other great deals we’ve seen for tools and outdoor gear today. The Mighty Max Cart Hauler is down to $110, which is $50 off its regular rate. Amazon is discounting SKIL + DEWALT tools priced from $17, and even Home Depot is getting in on the deals offering DEWALT, RYOBI, and RIDGID tools up to 50% off.

AmazonBasics Ratcheting Wrench Set features:

  • 7-piece ratchet wrench set manufactured from durable chrome vanadium steel, drop forged and hardened treated
  • 72-tooth ratchet gears need only a 5-degree working swing arc
  • Includes 5/16″, 3/8″, 7/16″, 1/2″, 9/16″, 5/8″, 3/4″
  • Includes nylon roll-up case for convenient storage and portability

