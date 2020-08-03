Let the Mighty Max Cart Hauler do all the heavy lifting for $110 ($50 off)

Woot is now offering the Mighty Max Cart Hauler for $109.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $160 at Amazon, where it has never gone for less than $139, today’s deal is $50 in savings and the lowest we can find. This multi-use cart is great for everything from lugging tools around the backyard to fishing gear, and well, just about anything you can fit on it. The 300-pound weight capacity is complemented by the expandable flatbed (31- to 38-inches) and it also features all-terrain wheels alongside a water-proof design that “will never rust or oxidize.” Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 2-year warranty. More details below.

The popular Gorilla Carts start at $10 less than today’s lead deal, but if that’s still overly robust for your gardening needs, there are others out there. Something like this Marathon Yard Rover at $70 is another great option with solid ratings. While not quite as versatile as today’s lead offering, it has the same weight capacity and will certainly help to get the job done for less.

Speaking of outdoor tools, both Home Depot and Amazon have a massive selection of gear on sale right now from DEWALT, RYOBI, RIDGID, SKIL and more from $17. Swing by our home goods and Green Deal hubs for even more.

More on the Mighty Max Cart Hauler:

EXPANDABLE – Your flatbed frame expands from 31″ to 34″ and again to 38″ in length to fit your large and small coolers or large or small potted plants

VERSATILE – You get the most versatile cart created that can be used as a moving dolly, cooler cart, fishing cart, sports equipment cart or flatbed cart to haul your gear.

ALL TERRAIN – You get 4 solid all terrain solid foam rubber wheels that are airless, flat free and have no wheel bearings that can rust

STRONG – Cart hauls up to 300 lbs on compact solid ground and is made from HDPP Resin which is weatherproof and will never rust or oxidize on you

