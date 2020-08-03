CalDigit’s TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock hits one of its best prices yet at $210

- Aug. 3rd 2020 8:17 am ET

$210
B&H is currently offering the CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $209.99 shipped. Down from $250, today’s offer saves you $40, is $20 under our previous mention, and marks one of the best we’ve seen to date. Upgrade your work from home setup with five USB ports, three USB-C outputs, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and more thanks to CalDigit’s TS3 Plus. This dock not only expands your Mac’s I/O, but brings 87W USB-C charging to the equation, allowing you to connect to all of these inputs with a single cable while still powering up your machine. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 945 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Depending what your workstation looks like, picking up a longer 3.3-foot Thunderbolt 3 cable with your savings might be a good call. The TS3 Plus only includes a 2-foot cable, so spending $22 on this highly-rated option ensures you have extra flexibility in your setup. I bought the featured dock a few weeks ago and picked up the longer 6.6-foot variant of this cable for my setup, and have been quite pleased so far.

For more ways to upgrade your workstation, this morning we spotted a $70 discount on a Nest Wifi bundle for $199, which brings mesh 802.11ac connectivity to your setup. There’s on top of an on-going sale on official Apple Thunderbolt accessories from $19, as well as Logitech’s MX Master 3 and MX Keys Advanced at $80 each.

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

Connect a variety of Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, DisplayPort 1.2, Gigabit Ethernet, S/PDIF audio, 3.5mm audio, and SDXC UHS-II peripherals to your compatible system using the space gray TS3 Plus 15-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock from CalDigit.

