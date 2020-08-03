We are now tracking a particularly notable official Disney clothing sale with prices as much as 50% off. While most of the options — ranging from swimwear to apparel and accessories — is geared towards the kids, you’ll also find nearly 200 items for adults and babies as well. Shipping is free across the board in orders over $75 using code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. But you’ll want to head below for more details, a special discount code, and how to score free, no limit shipping.

Official Disney clothing sale:

As we mentioned above, this week’s Disney clothing sale has loads of gear for the kids, babies, and adults at as much as 50% off. All of the items on this landing page are already marked down up to 25%, but you can use code EXTRA25 at checkout to knock an additional 25% off. Disney flip-flops for the kids, t-shirts, beach towels, sunglasses and much more are all on tap here.

When it comes to the free shipping in orders over $75, remember to use code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. However, to score a unique shipping code for completely free shipping on anything, scroll to the bottom of this page (it’s on the bottom left corner) and hit the “Sign Up” button with a new email address (one you have ever used on the shopDisney site before).

Outside of the Disney clothing sale above, a new “Mystery Savings Event” is now live via shopDisney. You’ll find a selection of official gear, including toys, figurines, clothing, and accessories, on this page that will drop in price once added to your cart. While the actual discounts vary quite a bit here, this is a great chance to see if that one item you’ve had your eye on is getting a price drop today.

If the Disney clothing sale isn’t of interest to you, hit up this LEGO kit roundup. You’ll find deals on Star Wars sets (and more) starting from just $5 as well as some information on the incredible 4,080-piece LEGO Disney Castle. The New Baby Yoda Echo Dot stand is a must-see, much like these Star Wars and Marvel LEGO Mosaics.

More on the Mickey Mouse Flip Flops for Kids:

Add select items to your shopping bag to reveal your deal! Step out into sunny days with true Mickey Mouse style in these fun flip flop sandals featuring Mickey and Pluto. Each sandal has a different color strap, and both feature textured non-slip soles. Mickey and Pluto screen art on the footbed of one sandal. Red strap on Mickey and Pluto sandal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!