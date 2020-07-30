Otterbox has created an exceptionally cute Echo Dot accessory that’s bound to be loved by many. It’s a Baby Yoda Echo Dot stand, and it empowers Alexa users to prominently show off their appreciation for Star Wars. This is far from the only Baby Yoda-inspired gear we’ve seen hit Amazon’s virtual shelves, with The Mandalorian garnering quite a bit of fanfare since its debut on Disney+ in November 2019. The new offering is up for pre-order now, but it’s worth noting that compatibility is limited to the latest Echo Dot. Continue reading to learn more.

Baby Yoda Echo Dot stand makes Alexa cute

A fresh release from Otterbox is here, and it’s not exactly what we’ve come to expect from the company. Known largely for smartphone and tablet cases, Otterbox serves more than these product categories with everything from tumblers to coolers in its purview. This makes its new Baby Yoda Echo Dot stand not feel completely out of line, but even if it is, it’s hard to argue that it won’t be a successful product release.

The style keeps Yoda’s trademark ears but forfeits his face. This is for good reason though as your new Echo Dot will fill out this hollow area perfectly. Otterbox touts that all of the materials are built to last and that it’s able to securely hold an Echo Dot in place.

Around half of the Echo’s speaker remains wide open and only a bit of it is covered around the back. It’s unclear in photos, but it does seem like Baby Yoda’s ears should remain open so music and other audio will still be able to ring through.

Pricing and availability

Otterbox’s new The Mandalorian: The Child Echo Dot stand is available for pre-order right now at Amazon. Pricing is set at $24.95, which is quite reasonable given the fact that some of the proceeds are likely split with Disney in order to license the use of Baby Yoda. Release is slated for August 20, roughly 3-weeks from today’s date.

9to5Toys’ Take

With quite a few Echo Dot Diary posts now under my belt, it’s pretty clear just how big of an Alexa fan I am. While I tend to keep each unit affixed to wall outlets using Dot Genie, Otterbox’s new release is causing me to reconsider this for at least one Echo Dot.

I’m sure I won’t be the only one that feels this way given just how popular Baby Yoda has become. No matter how you slice it, this is a fun and quirky release that almost anyone will get a kick out of, making it worth every penny in my book.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!