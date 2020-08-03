JOBY’s GripTight Magnetic Tripod ups your iPhoneography game at $45 (Save 25%)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the JOBY GripTight ONE GorillaPod Magnetic Tripod for $44.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats the previous price cut by $5, and marks a new 2020 low. This GripTight ONE tripod features JOBY’s signature flexible legs that allow you to mount a smartphone just about anyway. Alongside rubberized foot grips, TPE plastic joints, and an overall durable construction, there’s also built-in magnets for extra versatility. JOBY completes the package with an adjustable smartphone mount capable of securing all kinds of handsets. Over 140 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those looking for a more affordable way to improve their smartphone videography or photography will find the GorillaPod Mobile Mini for $15 at Amazon to be a notable alternative. Here you’ll find the same smartphone support and flexible design, but without the added magnets and a more compact form-factor.

Or if you’re looking to bring similar functionality to your DLSR, right now Joby’s GorillaPod 5K Kit has been marked down to $60. This tripod is much more rugged, but still delivers much of the same flexible design. We also just took a hands-on look at the upgraded Rig version as the latest feature in our Tested with 9to5Toys series.

GripTight ONE GorillaPod Magnetic Tripod features:

Snap perfect pictures with this Griptight ONE Magnetic Impulse tripod. Its spring-loaded mount fits most smartphones, and its GorillaPod flexible legs stand on uneven surfaces and are magnetic for additional positioning options. This Griptight ONE Magnetic Impulse tripod’s rotating ball head lets you find precise camera angles for artful shots.

