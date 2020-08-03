Home Depot slashes up to 70% off door locks, thermostats, more this week

This week only, as part of its Pro Special Buy, Home Depot is discounting a selection of door locks, lights, and more by up to 70%. Free shipping is available for all or you can opt for in-store pickup. Our top pick is the Kwikset SmartCode 915 Touchscreen Deadbolt for $162.25. Regularly up to $200, we’ve seen it more recently around $190. Today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. This model offers a sleek design with a polished chrome finish that will add a pop to your front door. The 10-digit touchscreen allows you to easily open the door without fumbling for keys or a smartphone. Kwikset’s SmartKey Security feature allows users to re-key a lock “in seconds”, so it’s easy to swap out your setup for more security if needed. Rated 4/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout today at Home Depot is the Honeywell 7-day Programmable Thermostat at $44.99. Regularly up to $80 and currently $65 at other retailers, today’s deal is amongst the best we’ve ever tracked. This model offers up to 7-day programming and a simple design that’s more approachable than some other smart thermostat options on the market today. You won’t find Alexa or Google Assistant here, but the programmable features do allow you to set a schedule as needed. Rated 4/5 stars.

Home Depot continues into the week with a number of notable sales, headlined by today’s big DEWALT, RYOBI, and RIDGID tool sale. You can save big on various combo kits with up to 50% off the regular going rate. We also highlighted the latest smart home sale at Home Depot yesterday, which includes a notable deal on the JBL Link Portable at $100 along with various other top picks.

Kwikset SmartCode 915 features:

Choose a personal code to be able to enter your home with the SmartCode touchscreen electronic deadbolt. This one-touch locking motorized deadbolt allows you to lock and unlock your home without a traditional key on the back-lit keypad. You do have the option to use a key too as the single cylinder deadbolt can be locked or unlocked with either option from the outside or with the turn button on the inside.

