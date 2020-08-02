Home Depot’s new smart home sale has JBL Link Portable at $100 ($80 off), more

Home Depot is kicking off a new smart home sale today headlined by the JBL Link Portable Assistant Speaker at $99.95. Shipping is free across the board, with no-cost curbside pickup being available as well in most instances. Down from $180, like you’ll still find at Best Buy and direct from JBL, today’s offer saves you 45%, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen. JBL Link Portable delivers an Assistant-powered music experience that frees you from being tethered to an outlet. Alongside 8-hours of playback per charge, there’s also an IPX7 rating, AirPlay 2 as well as Chromecast integration, and more. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Another highlight from today’s Home Depot sale falls to the Wyze Smart Home Starter Bundle at $79. Down from $100, today’s offer matches our previous mention and saves you $21 overall. This bundle includes everything you need to get started with Wyze’s smart home ecosystem including its signature camera, three smart bulbs, two smart plugs, a pair of contact sensors, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 130 customers.

Be sure to shop the rest of Home Depot’s smart home sale right here for even more ways to expand your setup. Then go swing by our smart home guide for all of the best on-going discounts on gear for your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup.

JBL Link Portable Assistant Speaker features:

Experience well-balanced audio with this JBL Link portable speaker. The 65Hz – 20kHz frequency response ensures efficient sound delivery, while Bluetooth connectivity lets you stream music seamlessly. This voice-controllable JBL Link portable speaker has a 4800 mAh lithium-ion polymer battery that offers up to 8 hours of music playtime for extended use, and the IPX7 waterproof construction protects against splashes and short durations of water immersion.

