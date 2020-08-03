Razer’s all-new Blade 15 2020 Gaming Laptop falls to all-time lows at $100 off

Amazon is currently offering the new Razer Blade 15 2020 2.6GHz/16GB/512GB Gaming Laptop for $1,899.99 shipped. Saving you $100 from the going rate, today’s offer marks the very first price cut to date and is subsequently a new all-time low. Razer’s latest gaming laptop comes equipped with a 144Hz 15-inch 1080p display alongside a portable form-factor. Everything is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card supplements the package. Alongside three USB 3.0 ports, there’s also Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Wi-Fi 6 is also built-in, with Chroma RGB lighting adding some extra flare. Over 185 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the base model Razer Blade 15 2020 at $1,699.99. Down $100 from its going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low and is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale. Here you’ll find the same specs as the lead deal, but with a lower-end RTX 2060 graphic card. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Earlier today, we spotted a $30 discount on Razer’s RGB Kraken Ultimate headset at $100, which would be a great way to complete your mobile gaming rig. Or if upgrading your smartphone gaming setup is what you’re after, Razer’s Android-ready Raiju Controller has dropped to $94 ($56 off), plus there’s more deals from $80 right here.

Razer Blade 15 2020 Gaming Laptop features:

The new Razer Blade 15 features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics and the new 10th Gen Intel Core i7 6 core processor, to deliver amazing power and portability. The 15. 6″ smooth 144Hz Full HD display provides an immersive and insanely fast visual experience for gaming and beyond.

