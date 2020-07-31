Razer’s Android-ready Raiju Controller drops to $94 ($56 off), more from $80

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Razer controllers and gamepads for PS4, PC, and smartphones starting at $80. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and other retailers are also matching some of the discounts. One highlight is on the Raiju Mobile Controller at $94 at BuyDig. Also at Amazon for $5 more. Typically fetching $150, today’s offer marks the best we’ve seen to date and is $4 under the Amazon all-time low. Razer’s Raiju Mobile controller delivers an Android-friendly gaming experience for those looking to elevate their portable gaming rigs. It features an integrated smartphone clip that’ll work with Android devices and sports a typical gamepad design complete with two joysticks, D-pad, shoulder buttons, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of customers. Head below for more.

Other Razer deals include:

Those in the market to upgrade their battlestations are also in luck, as we’re currently tracking some discounts on various Razer mice, keyboards, and more from $11. Then once you’ve checked out those offerings, go hit up our PC gaming guide for even more discounts.

Razer Raiju Mobile Controller features:

Ergonomic multi-function button layout – for expert control and advanced customization. Hair trigger mode – for the competitive advantage. Adjustable phone mount – for the best gaming experience at any angle. For the best gaming experience at any angle – soft cushioned touch with tactile feedback. Mobile app configuration – for Easy control at your fingertips

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!