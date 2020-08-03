Upgrade your gaming headset with Razer’s RGB Kraken Ultimate at $100 ($30 off)

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset for $99.99 shipped. Saving you $30 from the usual price tag, today’s offer matches our previous mention, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Razer’s Kraken Ultimate Headset packs 7.1-channel virtual surround sound backed by THX audio. Cooling gel-infused cushions aim to keep extended gaming sessions comfortable and a retractible microphone blocks out background noise for clear communication. Chroma lighting rounds out the notable features, allowing this headset to integrate with the rest of your battlestation. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Hit the jump for additional details.

Put your savings from today’s headset deal to work by grabbing Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. This is a great buy for neatly storing the Razer Kraken Ultimate under your battlestation when not in use. Learn more about Anchor mounts in our hands-on review.

Or if you’re looking to add Razer’s latest releases to your battlestation, we just recently took a hands-on look at the brand’s new BlackShark V2/X headsets. Get all of the details, as well as our thoughts to see if they’re what you’re looking for, in our review right here.

Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB Headset features:

The kraken ultimate comes equipped with THX game profiles that provides battle Royale fans with the definitive audio experience. Hear the unfair advantage firsthand and be the last man standing with the Razer Kraken Ultimate. Armed with THX Spatial Audio, a highly tuned noise-canceling mic, and long-lasting comfort to provide the ultimate competitive gaming audio experience.

