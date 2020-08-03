Woot offers the Samsung Galaxy S10e 256GB Android Smartphone in new open-box condition for $499.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $699 at retailers like Amazon, today’s deal matches our previous Gold Box mention and is in-line with some of the best discounts we’ve seen in 2020.

Samsung’s Galaxy S10e delivers a 5.8-inch AMOLED display, 16 and 12MP cameras, Snapdragon Octa-Core CPU, and at least 128GB of storage. You’ll also have access to Samsung’s new PowerShare Wireless Charging features, which lets you pair up devices and share power directly from your device. We called it “the best Galaxy S10” in our hands-on review. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Includes a 90-day warranty. Hit the jump for even more Galaxy deals at Woot.

Another standout is the Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB in new open-box condition for $549.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $999 and typically goes for $900 or more at retailers these days. Notable features include a 6.1-inch display, Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, a 16MP camera, and “all-day” battery life. We praised it in our hands-on review, noting that it is a “truly excellent smartphone.” Amazon customers tend to agree. Includes a 90-day warranty. You’ll find even more Samsung Galaxy S10/+ deals right here.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up Spigen’s Tough Armor case for Galaxy S10e. This model offers a slim design while still delivering notable protection. Best of all, the built-in kickstand makes it easy to view movies and more wherever your adventures take you. Rated 4.8/5 stars by over 1,900 Amazon reviewers.

Considering an iPhone instead? Save further and check out this pre-paid deal on iPhone 8 Plus at $150. You’ll need to choose a pre-paid plan at checkout, but otherwise, this is one of the best offers we’ve ever seen.

Samsung Galaxy S10e features:

GSM+CDMA / 4G LTE Compatible

North American Variant

16MP/12MP Rear Dual-Camera Array

Ultra-Wide / Wide Cameras

10MP Wide-Angle 4K UHD Selfie Camera

Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core CPU

128GB Storage Capacity + 6GB of RAM

5.8″ Dynamic AMOLED Display

PowerShare Wireless Charging

Android 9.0 Pie + One UI

