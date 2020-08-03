Under Armour has a new collaboration with its ongoing partnership with Jordan Spieth. He has put together kits for each day of golf with an array of fashionable and high-performing outfits. The kits go from Thursday to Sunday and have everything you need from the outfit to the accessories. Jordan Spieth is the face of golf and Under Armour, so when it comes to perfecting your swing, he’s the one to look at. Head below the jump to find out which gear is throughout the kits and be sure to check out our guide to the Steph Curry x Under Armour collection.

Jordan’s Thursday Kit

For the start of the kits, Spieth’s first outfit consists of the UA Vanish Polo. This polo is highly infused with stretch, so you can swing freely. It’s also lightweight and quick-drying, which is perfect for summer weather. Jordan also pairs this polo with the UA Iso-Chill Tapered Pants, which was designed to feel cool right when you put them on. Plus, the tapered leg is stylish and flattering on an array of body shapes.

Each of the kits features the UA Jordan Spieth 4 GORE-Tex Golf Shoes that are priced at $200. Under Armour quotes that these shoes are the, “most data-driven, obsessed-over, tested, and designed golf shoe we’ve ever built. Just the way Jordan wanted it. Because he’s all about the numbers. All you need to know is that it has the power and control needed for a major champion.”

Jordan’s Friday Kit

Jordan’s Friday Kit consists of the popular UA Playoff Vented Polo that comes in several color options and priced at $53. This polo shirt was designed to be able to go from the office to the course in a breeze. It has 4-way stretch fabric and anti-odor properties to keep you smelling fresh all day. He paired this polo shirt with the UA Showdown Tapered Pants that flex with your body movements. These pants have sweat-wicking properties and a stretch waistband for added comfort.

Jordan’s Saturday Kit

The Saturday Kit has you ready for your golf outing. If you know it’s going to be a hot one you will want the UA Iso-Chill Graphic Polo. This shirt is said to feel like there is an ice pack built right into this men’s golf polo shirt. It’s also a very stylish option and comes in three color options.

Jordan’s Sunday Kit

Finally, in Jordan Spieth’s Sunday Kit, he features the Official Tour 3.0 Golf Cap. This hat has a sweatband so you can stay focused on the game without distractions. It’s also a great way to keep your eyes out of the sun and the stretch material adds a comfortable element.

