Save $80 on Wacom’s Intuos Pro drawing tablet while it’s marked down to $300

Amazon is currently offering Wacom Intuos Pro Creative Pen medium Drawing Tablet for $299.95 shipped. Also available for the same price at B&H. Having dropped from $380, today’s offer saves you 22% and matches our previous mention from January for the third-best discount to date. Whether you’re looking to complete a work from home graphic design setup or get more serious about crafting other digital art, Wacom’s Intuos Pro drawing pad is worth a look. It brings a 13.2- by 8.5-inch drawing area, 2,048 levels of pen pressure sensitivity, and six programmable express keys to your Mac or PC. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Wacom Intuos Tablet at $70. This model enters with a much more affordable price tag, but you’ll ditch the larger drawing area, macro keys and other more professional-grade features of the lead deal in the process. But for those who want to learn the basics of digital artistry, it’s a more cost-effective option.

And while you’re upgrading your setup, CalDigit’s TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock is worth a look now that it has dropped to one of its lowest prices yet at $210. There’s plenty more where that came from in our Mac accessories guide, including Nest Wifi systems at $199 and more.

Wacom Intuos Pro Tablet features:

The professional standard in creative pen tablets Wacom Intuos Pro sets a new standard for professional graphics tablets. The new Wacom Pro Pen 2 features impressive pressure sensitivity, tilt response and virtually lag free tracking. Get natural creative control while you illustrate, edit or design digitally with Intuos Pro. Individualize your digital workplace Customizable ExpressKeys, Touch Ring, Radial Menus and pen side switches provide easy shortcuts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!