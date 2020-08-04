Snatch up Fossil’s Sport Smartwatch while it’s $99 at Amazon (Reg. $225)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Sport Heart Rate Touchscreen Smartwatch (FTW4035) for $99 shipped. Today’s offer is $126 off recent pricing there and is among the best Amazon offers we have tracked. This Fossil offering leverages Google Wear OS, paving the way for both iOS and Android compatibily. Since it runs one of the most popular smartwatch operating systems, you’ll stand to benefit from third-party apps, custom watch faces, and more. Wearers will garner support for Google Pay, heart rate and activity tracking, and untethered GPS. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of Amazon shoppers.

Want to craft your own smartwatch app someday? If so, nabbing a one of Sphero’s Coding Robots may be a great way to get started. They’re currently up to 45% off at Amazon and priced from only $27. Each robot is controlled using JavaScript and Swift, preparing you to tackle future development projects.

If you tend to gravitate towards Samsung devices, some of its Galaxy Smartwatches have fallen as low as $219 today. Our favorite from the bunch is its 46mm version at $239. Buyers will garner a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, IP68 water-resistance, and up to 4-day battery life.

Fossil Sport Smartwatch features:

This is one smart watch – Receive smartphone notifications and app Alerts, manage your calendar, control your music, Download third party apps (your favorite ride-sharing or music apps), and customize your watch face; touchscreen functionality, built-in fitness Tracker, Microphone, music storage and controls, custom goal and Alarm settings, calendar Alerts, Multiple Time Zones, weather, LED Flashlight, wireless syncing

