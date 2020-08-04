Samsung Galaxy Smartwatches fall to as low as $219 with up to 20% in savings

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch at $239 shipped for the 46mm version. Down from $299, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Even with a successor to this wearable on the way, there’s still a lot to like about Samsung’s Galaxy Smartwatch, especially at this price. It rocks a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, IP68 water-resistance, and up to 4-days of battery life on a single charge. There’s also a familiar suite of fitness tracking capabilities, heart rate monitoring, and a stainless steel design. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 3,400 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more details.

Also on sale at Amazon, the 42mm version of Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch has been marked down to $219 in several styles. Typically fetching $259, today’s offer comes within $19 of the all-time low and is the second-best we’ve seen at Amazon. Here you’ll score much of the same as the lead deal, but with a smaller design.

If you’re looking to complement an iPhone with a new wearable, this morning we spotted up to $80 discounts on Nike+ Apple Watch Series 5 models. That’s joined by the Garmin vívomove HR Sport at $137.50, and everything else in our fitness tracker guide.

Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch features:

Stay connected on the move with this 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch. It has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support and includes 0.75GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage for music, photos and more. This 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch comes in silver and uses Gorilla Glass DX+ technology for added protection against accidental fall damage.

