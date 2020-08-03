Amazon slashes up to 45% off Sphero’s Coding Robots, now priced from $27

Amazon is offering the Sphero Mini Robot Soccer Ball for $27 shipped. That’s up to $23 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. Once equipped with this miniature Sphero robot, you’ll be ready to take on programming in a fun, exciting, and affordable way. Its size equates to that of a ping pong ball, ensuring it’s compact and easy to take with you. Onboard sensors include a gyroscope, accelerometer, and colorful LED lights. Each of these can be tapped into using JavaScript or Swift, preparing you to tackle future web or iOS projects. Learn more in our review. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Sphero coding robot on sale.

We’ve also spotted the Sphero RVR: All-Terrain Programmable Coding Robot for $128.80 shipped at Amazon. Regularly up to $250, today’s offer shaves $40+ off recent pricing and marks the lowest Amazon deal we’ve tracked. This Sphero unit boasts a variety of sensors including IR, light, and color. Rugged treads ensure it’s ready to travel across rough terrain. It’s flexible and ready to be paired with Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

Lots of coding robots exist now. In fact, iRobot just unveiled a more affordable Root offering dubbed rt0. Budding programmers are taught Swift and can control 20 sensors while learning Apple’s coding language. This new unit from iRobot is 35% more affordable than rt1, making it more approachable for those trying to stay on budget.

Sphero Mini Robot Soccer Ball features:

SCORE BIG WITH A LITTLE ROBOT: This soccer-themed Sphero Mini packs a ton of fun into a tiny programmable robot the size of a ping pong ball. Equipped with a gyroscope, accelerometer, and colorful LED lights, this app-enabled robotic ball lets you drive, play games, and code using our free apps.

DRIVE & KICK MODE: Control your robot toy several ways with the Sphero Play app using Joystick, Slingshot, or Tilt mode, or try your shot at goal with the soccer-themed Kick drive feature. Included with Sphero Mini are 3 traffic cones and 6 bowling pins to inspire obstacle course fun right out of the box.

PLAY GAMES: Use Sphero Mini as a game controller for arcade-style games in the Sphero Play app. Perfect for playing on the go or with limited space. Choose from 3 different games – shoot through space, speed through a tunnel, or smash a polygon of bricks. With 1 hour of play time, Sphero Mini is the next big thing.

