TOMS just dropped a new collection with Jennifer Garner and Cassandra Curtis’ brand Once Upon a Farm. This brand makes nutrient-enriched snacks for babies and the shoe collection is full-on fruit-themed. We recently covered another fruit-themed collection with the J.Crew x Edie Parker Line that’s absolutely adorable. The TOMS x Once Upon a Farm collection is made with earth-friendly materials and picnic-perfect prints for the entire family. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our favorites and be sure to check out our guide to the North Face’s New Backpacks for back to school.

Co-founded by Jennifer Garner and Cassandra Curtis, Once Upon a Farm makes nutrient-rich snacks for babies and kids. As a Certified B Corp, their mission is to create a healthier, happier world for the next generation. And so, in partnership with Save the Children, Once Upon a Farm is committed to helping children everywhere have access to nutritious foods. TOMS x Once Upon A Farm Adult Shoes

There are two options for women from this collection. The first is the Glacier Grey Gingham CloudBound Women’s Classics that are sure to spruce up any casual outfit. These shoes will pair nicely with dresses, jeans, skirts, and more. The classic slip-on design lets you get ready in a jiff and they’re also designed to be comfortable. Better yet, the rigid outsole promotes traction in case you run into showers. The second style is very similar with an All-over Apple Print , both styles are priced at $59

TOMS x Once Upon A Farm Kids

Better yet, inside the TOMS x Once Upon A Farm Line there are also two youth sizes as well as a baby style. The Youth styles come in a red or apple print and are a perfect option for going back to school. These classic canvas options are nice for playing on the playground and walking the halls. The grippy rubber bottom helps with traction and they’re easy to put on and take off. Plus, they’re priced at just $35.

Finally, for babies, this collection has an adorable option that both boys or girls can wear. This all-red style has leather detailing as well as a teeny-tiny 3D embellishment on the top. The soft soles make them great for little ones and also helps to get them on. These shoes are priced at just $25 and will be a go-to for summer and throughout fall.

