J.Crew has collaborated with Edie Parker the NYC-based accessories brand on a limited-edition collection of swim, cover-ups, and more. The entire collection features bold and bright coloring for summer. Plus, almost all of the pieces are inspired by fruit. However, just like J.Crew, every item is timeless and classic. The collection features 18 pieces with pricing ranging from $33 to $168. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks and check out our guide to the best women’s perfume for summer.

J.Crew:

Edie Parker is the daughter of Brett Heyman, who founded the colorful accessories brand in 2010. Brett’s love of (hard-to-find) vintage evening bags inspired her own collection of colorful acrylic clutches, featuring one-of-a-kind oversized monograms and witty phrases. Who better to collaborate on a capsule of fresh, fruity poolside styles?

Edie Parker x J.Crew Apparel

One of my personal favorite pieces from this collection is the Weekend Special one-piece swimsuit. This swimsuit features a trendy lime coloring with the words written “Weekend Special” across the front. It’s a flattering swimsuit with a low back and a bottom that covers. It’s available in sizes 0 to 16 and is priced at $128.

Summer pajamas are a must-have and the Edie Parker x J.Crew Fruit Punch Short Sleeve Pjs are adorable. Best of all this little set can also be worn as a swimsuit coverup as well. They’re also very lightweight for summer weather and the shorts have a drawstring waist for a perfect fit. This style is priced at $98 and will make a statement wherever you go.

Also, if you have a summer pool or lake event to go to, the Lone Sleeve Cover-Up Dress is a perfect option. This dress lets you stay looking polished while doubling as a swimsuit coverup. It also has a cinched waist for a flattering fit.

Edie Parker x J.Crew Accessories

Looking for a piece to elevate your look. The Strawberry Earrings or Resine Lime Wedge Drop Earrings will do just the trick. These earrings are unique and are sure to make any look a little more fun. Plus, they’re priced at just $39.

Finally, the Bow Slide Sandals are definitely a must-have from this collection. These sandals have a very trendy square toe as well as a classic bow detailing. The entire sandal is covered in a bold fruit print on a pink border that’s just so sweet. Plus, if you’re trying to head out the door in a jiff, these shoes are perfect. They’re available in sizes five all the way up to 12 and are priced at $138.

