Score three Alexa and Assistant-enabled TP-Link Smart Plugs for $21 (Save 30%)

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Mini Smart Plug (HS103) for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $30 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, marks the second-best we’ve seen to date, and comes within $1.50 of the low. TP-Link’s Wi-Fi Smart Plug works with the rest of the brand’s Kasa accessories and sports Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT control. What’s even better is that the Kasa plugs don’t require a hub or any external hardware to work, meaning you can remotely access them and more right out of the box. Plus, the miniature design means that this plug won’t hog two wall outlets. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

At just $7 per smart plug, you’ll be hard pressed to find any solid alternatives for less. Even some of the most affordable options from not as well-known brands like Gosund sell for the same price per plug, but ditch the deeper Kasa integration and overall TP-Link reputability. But if you only want to grab a single plug or two, they should do the trick so you can make out for less than the featured bundle.

Earlier today, Monoprice launched an up to 35% off smart home sale on Z-Wave and other accessories from $13. That’s joined by an on-going offer on Anker’s eufy HomeKit cameras, which expand your Siri setup and are on sale from $30.

TP-Link Kasa Mini Smart Plug features:

The HS103 Kasa smart plug is the easiest way you can start controlling lamps, fans, humidifiers and other home electronic appliances. With it adding voice control to any outlet, you could also enjoy the hands-free convenience. The Kasa app contains not only all the feature you expect from TP-Link Kasa family, but also guidance for you through each step of the installation to connect your smart plug with your home Wi Fi, Alexa or Google assistant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

