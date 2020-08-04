Monoprice takes up to 35% off Z-Wave and other smart home accessories from $13

Monoprice has kicked off a new smart home sale, discounting a selection of Z-Wave and other accessories starting at $13. Shipping is free almost across the board, but there are some exclusions. One standout is on Monoprice’s door and window sensor for $19.99. Typically selling for $26, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount and matches our previous mention for the second-best price cut this year. Whether you’re looking to keep tabs on unexpected entries into your home, ensure the windows are closed before the AC kicks on and more, this sensor is a great addition to your smart home. It pairs with a wide variety of smart home ecosystems thanks to touting Z-Wave capabilities. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Head below for more of our top picks.

Other notable smart home deals:

If you’d rather give your Siri setup an upgrade, this morning we spotted Anker’s eufy HomeKit cameras on sale from just $30. That’s joined by an on-going price cut on this Philips Hue Dimmable White 3-bulb starter kit, which is now 33% off the going rate at $54. You’ll find even more in our smart home guide, as well.

Z-Wave Plus Door and Window Sensor features:

This Z-Wave Plus Door/Window Sensor mounts to a door or window, detects when it is opened or closed, and sends a Z-Wave trigger signal to the network. It also has a tamperproof switch, which will trigger a Z-Wave signal when the sensor’s cover is removed. These trigger signals can be used to activate various other devices and perform preprogrammed tasks. When the sensor is included into a secured Z-Wave network, all communications will be encrypted using AES encryption.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!