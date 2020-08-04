Anker’s eufy HomeKit cameras are even more affordable from just $30

eufyHome via Amazon is offering its new Security 2K HomeKit Indoor Cam for $29.99 when promo code ENDOOR22 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag and a new all-time low. You can pick up the Pan & Tilt 2K HomeKit model for $39.99 with code ENDOOR44, which is down from the typical $50 going rate. The latest cameras from Anker offer HomeKit support, making them arguably the most affordable options to bring Siri to your security camera setup. You can count on 2K feeds for both models, while the pan & tilt variety brings motion tracking to the mix. Both models have collected solid ratings so far.

Need a lower-cost alternative? Consider going with Wyze Cam at around $25. To be honest, there’s a lot to like about Wyze Cam when going head-to-head with Arlo Q. You’ll get 14-day DVR functionality and 1080p feeds. But expanding your setup to include additional cameras won’t come as naturally as it would if you were in the Arlo ecosystem. Check some of our previous Wyze reviews to get a better feel for their offerings.

Dive into our smart home guide for even more deals to outfit your space with Siri, Assistant, or Alexa functionality. You’ll find a great deal on Philips Hue lightbulbs currently along with a host of other price drops.

eufy HomeKit Security Camera features:

Knows Who’s There: The on-device AI instantly determines whether a human or pet is present within the camera’s view.

The Key is in the Detail: View every event in up to 2K clarity (1080P while using HomeKit) so you see exactly what is happening inside your home.

Smart Integration: Connect your Indoor Cam to Apple HomeKit, the Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa for complete control over your surveillance. (HomeKit available via update. When opening HomeKit, users must add the device in the eufy Security app and then complete the activation process.)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!