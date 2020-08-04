Save 25% on WD’s Easystore 4TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive at a 2020 low of $75

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the WD Easystore 4TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $74.99 shipped. Typically selling for $100, today’s offer amounts to a 25% discount, is $5 under our previous mention, and the best this year. For comparison, other 4TB drives sell in the ballpark of $95 at Amazon these days. Adding this 4TB hard drive to your workstation or home media server is a great option for keeping files backed up well into the future. WD’s Easystore delivers USB 3.0 speeds alongside a desktop form-factor while packing NAS-grade drives. I’ve long been using these drives for my home server needs, and can personally vouch for the 4TB here. Over 2,700 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

Save even more when you opt for the WD 2TB Elements Portable Hard Drive at $60 instead. This option trades the desktop form-factor in for a drive that’s ideal for using from the couch or wherever else you’ve turned into an impromptu workstation. You will only get half the storage as the lead deal, though.

Or if you’re looking to score yourself some ultra-portable storage, Samsung’s BAR Plus USB 3.1 flash drives deliver up to 256GB and are now marked down to lows starting at $12.

WD Easystore 4TB Hard Drive features:

Store files securely on this 4TB Western Digital hard drive. It comes several pieces of utility software installed for ease of use, and it backs up files automatically so you don’t have to. This Western Digital hard drive is USB 3.0 compatible for transfer rates up to three times faster than compatible drives.

