Funkoverse Harry Potter Strategy Game now $13.50 (Reg. $23) + more from $10

Amazon is now offering the Funko Pop! Funkoverse Harry Potter Edition Strategy Game for $13.48 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $40, it sells for closer to $23 at Amazon these days where it is now at the lowest price we have tracked. It currently also sells for $23 at Target. This strategy board game has players choosing an iconic Harry Potter character to take into battle along with two playable maps: Diagon Alley and The Room of Requirement. Ideal for 2- to 4-players with each match ranging from 20- to 60-minutes each, players must use magical powers to gain points and overcome opponents. Rated 4+ stars from over 770 Amazon customers. Head below for more details and board game deals.

If you would prefer to go with something more classic, check out the Monopoly Speed Board Game for just over $11 Prime shipped. It is much like the iconic original, but with speedy 10-minute matches and at nearly half the price. Or, for a similar experience, just go with the $5 Monopoly Deal card game instead and then head below for even more board game deals.

More board game deals:

If the board games aren’t going to cut it for you, we have loads of notable console game deals including the first notable price drop on Final Fantasy VII Remake, Captain Toad Treasure Tracker, and much more. If you prefer your mobile games instead, not only is the amazing Stardew Valley on sale for $5 today, but you’ll find plenty more right here.

More on the Funko Pop! Funkoverse Harry Potter Strategy Game:

Come together with friends and family for a unique fun experience. Choose your favorite Harry Potter character and go to battle in iconic locations.

Use your magical powers to gain points and overcome your opponents to claim victory!

Comes with 2 playable maps: Diagon Alley and The Room of Requirement. Play as a stand-alone game or combine with other Harry Potter Funkoverse games!

Includes exclusive Pops Lord Voldemort, Bellatrix Lestrange, Hermione Granger, Harry Potter.

