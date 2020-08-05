Stardew Valley is easily among the best farm simulators meets role playing games out there. This unique combination has shot it to the top of heap as the #1 ranked RPG on the App Store with over 28,000 positive reviews. Regularly $8, it is now on sale for $4.99 via Apple’s digital storefront, which is matching the lowest price we have ever tracked. Android gamers are also in luck as this one has now dropped to $5 on Google Play as well. Combined, both versions carry a 4+ star rating from over 80,000 happy gamers. More details below.

As one of the best farm simulators around, you’ll be transforming overgrown fields into a “lively and bountiful” homestead. Players will raise/breed livestock as well customize their farm with “hundreds of options to choose from.” However, there are plenty of RPG elements here that will see you marry and raise a family, explore a vast cave system for loot, battle dangerous monsters, and much more. And best of all, there are no in-app purchases to get in the way.

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $5 (Reg. $8)

Android: Stardew Valley: $5 (Reg. $8)

Best farm simulators meets role playing game: Move to the countryside, and cultivate a new life in this award-winning open-ended farming RPG! With over 50+ hours of gameplay content and new Mobile-specific features, such as auto-save and multiple controls options. Turn your overgrown fields into a lively and bountiful farm…Raise and breed happy animals, grow a variety of seasonal crops and design your farm, your way…Explore vast, mysterious caves, encountering dangerous monsters and valuable treasure.

