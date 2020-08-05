Raise a family & battle monsters in Stardew Valley for iOS/Android at 40% off

- Aug. 5th 2020 10:23 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $8 $5
0

Stardew Valley is easily among the best farm simulators meets role playing games out there. This unique combination has shot it to the top of heap as the #1 ranked RPG on the App Store with over 28,000 positive reviews. Regularly $8, it is now on sale for $4.99 via Apple’s digital storefront, which is matching the lowest price we have ever tracked. Android gamers are also in luck as this one has now dropped to $5 on Google Play as well. Combined, both versions carry a 4+ star rating from over 80,000 happy gamers. More details below.

As one of the best farm simulators around, you’ll be transforming overgrown fields into a “lively and bountiful” homestead. Players will raise/breed livestock as well customize their farm with “hundreds of options to choose from.” However, there are plenty of RPG elements here that will see you marry and raise a family, explore a vast cave system for loot, battle dangerous monsters, and much more. And best of all, there are no in-app purchases to get in the way.

For more of today’s best iOS app deals, this morning’s roundup features price drops on DEEMO, Colorzzle, THE KING OF FIGHTERS, and more. All of the latest Android game and app deals can be found right here.

iOS UniversalStardew Valley: $5 (Reg. $8)

Android: Stardew Valley: $5 (Reg. $8)

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: DEEMO, Colorzzle, KING OF FIGHTERS, more

Today’s Android game/app deals + freebies: OK Golf, Colorzzle, and more

Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake $40, Captain Toad $32, more

More on the Stardew Valley farm simulator RPG:

Best farm simulators meets role playing game: Move to the countryside, and cultivate a new life in this award-winning open-ended farming RPG! With over 50+ hours of gameplay content and new Mobile-specific features, such as auto-save and multiple controls options. Turn your overgrown fields into a lively and bountiful farm…Raise and breed happy animals, grow a variety of seasonal crops and design your farm, your way…Explore vast, mysterious caves, encountering dangerous monsters and valuable treasure.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $8 $5
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store
Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard