Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: DEEMO, Colorzzle, KING OF FIGHTERS, more

- Aug. 5th 2020 9:56 am ET

0

We are now ready to collect all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Alto’s Adventure and Odyssey — some of the best games to grace the iOS gaming platform — are now heading to console and PC, in case you missed it. But for now we are turning our attention to the most recent price drops on Mac/iOS apps and games. Today’s highlights include the stellar DEEMO, as well as particularly great experiences like Stardew Valley, Colorzzle, THE KING OF FIGHTERS, and more. Head below for a closer look at the complete collection of today’s best Mac and iOS price drops.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: IQ Test Pro Edition: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Navigate to Photo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Gymster+ Weight Lifting Log: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: THE KING OF FIGHTERS-i 2012: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Colorzzle: FREE (Reg. $1)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Pedometer Plus: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Photos Cleaner – Duplicate: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mars Information Atlas: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Finding..: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Today In History: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: PDF Expert – Edit and Sign PDF: $40 (Reg. $80)

Mac: Total Video Converter Pro: DVD: $1 (Reg. $10)

More on DEEMO:

The world acclaimed, mobile rhythm game that’s touched over 10 million players. Created by the team that brought you Cytus, the original Rayark team has created a whole new texture to the piano rhythm game DEEMO. A girl who fell from the skies and lost her past; Deemo, who plays the piano all alone in the world of the treehouse; an accidental encounter between the two. The music flows as the fingers hit the piano keys. The start of a fairytale journey has begun…

