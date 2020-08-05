Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake $40, Captain Toad $32, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Final Fantasy VII: Remake on PS4 for $39.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy and GameStop. That’s $20 off the regular price tag, the first particularly notable price drop we have tracked, and the best around. Completely built from the ground up, this is a total overhaul of one of the most beloved experiences in gaming history. You can still give the demo a try for free before dropping down any cash, but you won’t want to miss this $20 price drop in the meantime. Here’s a full break down on what to expect from the remake. Head below for the rest of today’s deals on Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Wolfenstein II New Colossus, Disney Aladdin and The Lion King, DOOM Eternal, Fallout 4 GOTY, Mega Man Zero/ZX, and plenty of ongoing digital summer deals.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- Xbox Summer Spotlight Game sale…
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- New PSN Summer Sale: 450 PS4 games from $2
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership $32 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $33 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 3 $43 (Reg. $60)
- Disney Aladdin and The Lion King $18 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $12 (Reg. $30)
- Fallout 4 GOTY $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Matched at GameStop
- Select Nintendo Switch games are $10 off at Best Buy
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- DOOM Eternal Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Matched on PSN for PS4
- physical $30 (Reg. $60)
- DOOM (1993) Switch $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM II (Classic) Switch $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM III Switch $5 (Reg. $10)
- DOOM (2016) Switch $30 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon console game sale up to 30% off
- DOOM Slayers Collection $13.50 (Reg. $20+)
- DOOM 64 $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Also now matched on Nintendo Switch
- Wolfenstein II New Colossus $12 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched on PS4
- Donut County $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Death Stranding $32 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $21 (Reg. $40)
- Metro Franchise Sale via Xbox Live from $13
- Fallout Franchise Sale via Xbox Live from $2.50
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $60)
- ASTRAL CHAIN $50 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish Bundle $30 (Reg. $40)
- Vampyr from $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Rage 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Streets of Rage 4 Switch $34 (Reg. $40)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Garfield Kart Furious Racing $12 (Reg. $30)
- Bioshock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Destroy All Humans! $34 (Reg. $40)
- DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ $15 (Reg. $60)
- Matched on Xbox via Best Buy
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokkén Tournament DX $42 (Reg. $60)
- Psychonauts Xbox One FREE (Reg. $10)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands 3 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe $15 (Reg. $50)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Hitman 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered $34 (Reg. $40)
- Days Gone $26 (Reg. $40+)
- Matched at Amazon
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $15 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Academy $12 (Reg. $20)
- Nioh 2 $30.50 (Reg. $40+)
- Yakuza Kiwami $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $30 (Reg. $50)
- The Evil Within 2 from $10 (Reg. $20)
- Super Bomberman R $17 (Reg. $22+)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
Alto’s Adventure and Odyssey launch on Switch, PS4, and PC with new collection
PowerA unveils new MOGA XP5-X Plus Android and Project xCloud Controller
Sony unveils PS5-compatibility details for DualShock 4, PS VR gear, and more
Leak points at free-to-play Halo Infinite multiplayer, new features, and more
FREE Sekiro DLC content update on the way with boss gauntlets and more
Animal Crossing summer update hits this month with cloud saves, dreaming, more
August PlayStation Plus FREE games include Modern Warfare 2 Campaign
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers value Sony can’t compete with
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!