Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake $40, Captain Toad $32, more

- Aug. 5th 2020 9:31 am ET

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Final Fantasy VII: Remake on PS4 for $39.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy and GameStop. That’s $20 off the regular price tag, the first particularly notable price drop we have tracked, and the best around. Completely built from the ground up, this is a total overhaul of one of the most beloved experiences in gaming history. You can still give the demo a try for free before dropping down any cash, but you won’t want to miss this $20 price drop in the meantime. Here’s a full break down on what to expect from the remake. Head below for the rest of today’s deals on Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Wolfenstein II New Colossus, Disney Aladdin and The Lion King, DOOM Eternal, Fallout 4 GOTY, Mega Man Zero/ZX, and plenty of ongoing digital summer deals.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

