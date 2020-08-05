Kensington’s Pro Fit Trackball packs an ergonomic design at $70 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Wireless Trackball for $69.99 shipped. Typically fetching closer to $90, today’s offer is good for an over 20% discount and comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low. Trackball mice have garnered something of a cult following over the years, and Kensington’s Pro Fit delivers that form-factor with an emphasis on ergonomics. There’s nine programmable buttons, multi-computer connectivity, as well as both Mac and PC compatibility. Over 100 customers have left a 3.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Save even more while still bringing a trackball into your setup with the Logitech M570 Wireless Mouse instead. Over at Amazon you’ll pay $29 for the trackball, which ditches some of the higher-end features like the multi-computer functionality and nine programmable buttons for a more simplistic design.

Speaking of ways to upgrade your workstation, this morning we spotted a discount on Apple’s Space Gray Magic Keyboard with Numeric Pad. It has returned to $130 and delivers a chance to score Apple’s official keyboard at a discount. And don’t forget that Logitech’s MX Master 3 and MX Keys Advanced are both down to $80 right now.

Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Trackball features:

All-day comfort is provided through an ergo design with a 60° tilt and natural handshake position to improve wrist and forearm position. Uses the same left click right click and scroll wheel operation as a traditional mouse while providing the advantages of a trackball with a simple roll of the thumb. The high-quality optical tracking sensor 34mm thumb-operated trackball and triple DPI switch provide smooth cursor control optimal precision and easy cursor speed transitions

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!