WD’s 1TB USB-C Portable SSD bids a slow external HDD adieu: $140 (Reg. $170)

Amazon is offering the Western Digital 1TB My Passport Portable Solid-State Drive for $139.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. This drive from Western Digital paves the way for a USB-C future thanks to its full support for the standard. Performance reaches up to 540MB/s, helping ensure that large file transfers won’t keep you waiting. It boasts a compact design that’s easy to slide in a pocket or backpack. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Peek at our hands-on review to see how it stacks up against the competition.

While we’re talking solid-state storage, did you hear about Samsung’s new 8TB 2.5-inch offering? This is the company’s first time reaching this level of storage in a 2.5-inch form-factor, doubling its previous capacities. Owners can anticipate transfer speeds of up to 560MB/s. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

On the hunt for a fresh way to tote all of your electronics? If so, we’ve spotted a nice variety of backpack discounts at Amazon. There you’ll find up to 50% off Osprey, Timbuk2, and Fossil brands. Our top pick is the Osprey Momentum 26 which easily stands out thanks to its focus on cycling while also accommodating laptops and tablets with ease.

Oh, and don’t forget to have a look at today’s G-Tech Thunderbolt 3 hard drive discounts. These expire soon, so don’t linger.

WD 1TB My Passport Portable SSD features:

Blazing-fast file transfers with read speeds up to 540 MB/s

Password protection with hardware encryption

USB Type-C and USB 3.1 Gen 2 ready; USB 3.0, USB 2.0 and USB-A compatible

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!