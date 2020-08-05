G-Tech Thunderbolt 3 hard drives see 1-day discounts in this sale

Today only, B&H is discounting a selection of G-Technology hard drives. Free shipping is available for all. Make sure to clip the on-page coupon to maximize your savings on each of today’s deals. Headlining is the 4TB Thunderbolt 3 and USB Hard Drive for $264.95. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $330 at retailers like Amazon where it’s dropped as low as $318 in the past. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked all-time. Notable features here include transfer speeds up to 180MB/s along with a sleek metal design that will match your Apple-focused setup. It ships with both Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C/A cables, so you have plenty of flexibility when it comes to connecting up your devices. Rated 4/5 stars. You’ll find additional top picks below.

Those looking for a more substantial setup may want to consider the G-RAID 20TB model at $899.95 with the on-page coupon. That’s the best we can find by $100 or more. This model offers a RAID setup and substantially more storage with 20TB on-board. It’s an ideal option for content creators with large backups.

You can check out the rest of today’s sale here for additional deals on top-rated storage from G-Technology. But be sure to act quick, as some models are beginning to sell out.

G-Tech 4TB Hard Drive features:

Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports and a single USB C port with support for USB 3.1 Gen 1

Daisy-chaining for up to 5 additional devices

High-speed data transfers

Solid, all-aluminum case makes for durability and stylish looks

