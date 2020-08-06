Amazon action figures sale from $4: Enchantimals, BTS dolls, DC, Barbie, more

- Aug. 6th 2020 7:53 am ET

Get this deal
50% off From $4
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Mattel dolls, collectibles, and action figures. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Deals start from just over $4 and just about everything carries solid 4+ star ratings. This is a great time to knock some gifts off your birthday list with loads of options for all of the kids (and maybe even adults). You’ll find deals on DC heroes, Enchantimals, collector Barbies, WWE figures, and even some dolls for BTS fans. Head below for a closer look at our top picks from the sale.

Amazon doll/action figure sale:

You’ll also want to browse through the ongoing Disney apparel sale with up to 50% off gear for the whole family. Or teach the kids to code while UBTECH’s JIMU robot kit is at a new all-time low and be sure to check our picks for the best kids educational subscription boxes.

More on the Enchantimals Doll Set:

  • Let these 6 adorable Enchantimals dolls enchant you as an instant friendship collection
  • Play out fun bonding stories together with Patter Peacock doll and Flap, Felicity Fox doll and Flick, Cherish Cheetah doll and Quick-Quick, Hixby Hedgehog doll and Pointer, Peeki Parrot doll and Sheeny, and new friends Liora Lion doll and Snazzy (found exclusively in this set)
  • The Enchantimals dolls wear colorful outfits that match their unique personalities. They have whimsical touches to show their special bond with their animal besties

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
50% off From $4
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
Mattel

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard