Amazon action figures sale from $4: Enchantimals, BTS dolls, DC, Barbie, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Mattel dolls, collectibles, and action figures. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Deals start from just over $4 and just about everything carries solid 4+ star ratings. This is a great time to knock some gifts off your birthday list with loads of options for all of the kids (and maybe even adults). You’ll find deals on DC heroes, Enchantimals, collector Barbies, WWE figures, and even some dolls for BTS fans. Head below for a closer look at our top picks from the sale.
Amazon doll/action figure sale:
- BTS V Idol Doll $6 (Reg. $11)
- BTS SUGA Idol Doll $8.50 (Reg. $12)
- BTS Jung Kook Idol Doll $6.50 (Reg. $11)
- BTS RM Idol Doll $8.50 (Reg. $14)
- BTS Jimin Idol Doll $7.50 (Reg. $11)
- HARRY POTTER Yule Ball Doll $6 (Reg. $10)
- Mega Construx Pokemon Loudred $6 (Reg. $9+)
- Mega Game of Thrones Battle Construx $6.50 (Reg. $9.50)
- 6-pack Enchantimals Doll Set $24 (Reg. $38+)
- And many more…
Or teach the kids to code while UBTECH's JIMU robot kit is at a new all-time low and be sure to check our picks for the best kids educational subscription boxes.
More on the Enchantimals Doll Set:
- Let these 6 adorable Enchantimals dolls enchant you as an instant friendship collection
- Play out fun bonding stories together with Patter Peacock doll and Flap, Felicity Fox doll and Flick, Cherish Cheetah doll and Quick-Quick, Hixby Hedgehog doll and Pointer, Peeki Parrot doll and Sheeny, and new friends Liora Lion doll and Snazzy (found exclusively in this set)
- The Enchantimals dolls wear colorful outfits that match their unique personalities. They have whimsical touches to show their special bond with their animal besties
