Learn to code with UBTECH’s JIMU robot kit at a new all-time low of $60

Amazon is currently offering the UBTECH JIMU Champbot Coding Kit for $59.99 shipped. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, beats previous discounts by $20, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. UBTECH’s coding kit applies a LEGO-like approach with its buildable robot form-factor that can be reconfigured into various designs. Alongside five motors and an IR sensor, you’ll be able to program this robot and its large all-terrain treads to autonomously drive around and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Save even more when you score the UBTECH JIMU Overdrive Kit for $49 at Amazon. This robot coding kit delivers a similar experience to the lead deal, but trades the tread design in for a 4-wheel form-factor. But if you want to make out for less, it’s a great option to consider.

Right now, we’re also still seeing up to 45% discounts on Sphero coding kits from $27, if the featured deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for. If LEGO is more your speed, we just took a hands-on look at the Star Wars Droid Commander set. Or you could skip the coding altogether and score a $115 discount on LEGO’s iPhone-enabled Technic Liebherr R Excavator at an all-time low.

UBTECH JIMU Robot Coding Kit features:

This kit invites kids to take their STEM skills to the court by programming robots like ChampBot, BasketBot and ScoreBot to shoot and score points – with precision. With 3 servo motors, 2 DC motors and an IR sensor, this kit is designed to bring fans to the STEM field with competitive fun and learning. It’s time to build, code and compete like a pro.

