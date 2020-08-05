Learn to code with UBTECH’s JIMU robot kit at a new all-time low of $60

- Aug. 5th 2020 11:12 am ET

Get this deal
$100 $60
0

Amazon is currently offering the UBTECH JIMU Champbot Coding Kit for $59.99 shipped. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, beats previous discounts by $20, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. UBTECH’s coding kit applies a LEGO-like approach with its buildable robot form-factor that can be reconfigured into various designs. Alongside five motors and an IR sensor, you’ll be able to program this robot and its large all-terrain treads to autonomously drive around and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Save even more when you score the UBTECH JIMU Overdrive Kit for $49 at Amazon. This robot coding kit delivers a similar experience to the lead deal, but trades the tread design in for a 4-wheel form-factor. But if you want to make out for less, it’s a great option to consider. 

Right now, we’re also still seeing up to 45% discounts on Sphero coding kits from $27, if the featured deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for. If LEGO is more your speed, we just took a hands-on look at the Star Wars Droid Commander set. Or you could skip the coding altogether and score a $115 discount on LEGO’s iPhone-enabled Technic Liebherr R Excavator at an all-time low.

UBTECH JIMU Robot Coding Kit features:

This kit invites kids to take their STEM skills to the court by programming robots like ChampBot, BasketBot and ScoreBot to shoot and score points – with precision. With 3 servo motors, 2 DC motors and an IR sensor, this kit is designed to bring fans to the STEM field with competitive fun and learning. It’s time to build, code and compete like a pro.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$100 $60
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
UBTECH

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go