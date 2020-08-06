Today Anker has unveiled its new PowerCore Play 6K Mobile Game Controller for iOS and Android devices. With a built 6700mAh battery pack and ergonomic grips, it’s designed to take your mobile gaming sessions to the next level. With USB-A and USB-C ports on-board, there’s great compatibility here for a wide range of devices. While it typically will sell for around $35, Anker is offering a special launch day deal that discounts the PowerCore Play 6K even further. Hit the jump for full details on today’s release and to learn how you can save, as well.

Anker unveils new mobile gaming controller

There are plenty of gaming controls for mobile devices on the market today. However, few offer the range of compatibility afforded by Anker’s new PowerCore Play 6K. By taking a more universal approach and not limiting itself to one connector style, Anker is able to play nicely with just about every iPhone and Android device on the market today.

An extendable design also plays a key role in its compatibility. The last third of the right side expands and contracts to fit various-sized displays. It also ratches back in for a snug fit.

Unlike other iPhone or Android gaming controllers on the market, Anker is also forgoing any built-in buttons or D-Pads. This continues the trend of universal compatibility in favor of being locked into one ecosystem.

Here’s a full breakdown of specs:

Made For Gaming: Combines a portable charger with an ergonomic gamepad design to extend playing time while delivering a comfortable handheld gaming experience.

Play for Longer: A 6,700mAh capacity provides more than a single charge to a wide range of phones including Samsung S9 and iPhone X. Connect your device to either of the 15W USB or USB-C ports to start charging.

Cooling Design: A powerful built-in fan works to reduce heat while you play, preventing your phone from overheating even during the most epic gaming sessions.

Launch Day deal available too

In typical Anker fashion, there’s already a deal available on the new PowerCore Play 6K. Launching at $35.99, applying promo code ANKER1254 will drop the price down to $27.99. That’s good for roughly 20% off and a great opportunity to save on Anker’s latest accessory.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m pleased to see this release from Anker today. I know that many will complain that the lack of a built-in D-Pad and buttons is a bit of a cop-out here. But if you’ve used similar products for Nintendo Switch controllers, you know that it’s actually not that bad. And the added compatibility that comes along with this decision is a win in my book.

