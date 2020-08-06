Save 25% on this HealthKit-enabled smart scale at just $15 Prime shipped

Roffie Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its HealthKit-enabled Smart Body Scale for $14.99 Prime shipped when you use the code 3J5O88KO at checkout. Down from its going rate of $20, today’s deal saves you 25% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This scale syncs with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit for effortless data recording. It has a maximum capacity of 400-pounds and tracks 23 different body measurements at one time. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

It’s hard to find a lower-priced scale, especially one that compares with today’s lead deal. However, if you need to save a few extra bucks, Taylor has a mechanical scale that works great for just $13 Prime shipped.

Looking to see if this is the best smart scale for you? Our roundup features multiple options in different categories, showing you the difference between Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and also what each one tracks.

Roffie Smart Scale features:

23 essential health indicators are measured, such as weight, BMI, Body fat, muscle mass, and Protein. Compared to the standard value, give you referenced body data. Track your efforts in the line chart on the App weekly, monthly even yearly.Being a huge incentive for people who build muscles and weight loss !

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!