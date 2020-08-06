It is now time to gather up all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Every morning we take to Apple’s digital marketplaces to collate all of the most notable price drops on apps and games so you never have to pay full price. Right now, you can score one of the best RPGs on the platform as Stardew Valley is still down at $5. But today’s collection is quite a notable one as well. Not only is the iconic Chrono Trigger on sale, we also have loads of Final Fantasy games from the original right through to FF6 and the Tactics games, not to mention the rest of our price drops. Head below the fold for a complete look at everything on tap today.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Knots 3D: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Algebra Touch: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Story Reposter: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY II: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY V: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VI: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS :WotL: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS II: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: InfoGraphic and Poster Creator: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Do.List: To Do List Organizer: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Copied: $6 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Color Folder Master: FREE (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: IQ Test Pro Edition: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Navigate to Photo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Gymster+ Weight Lifting Log: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: THE KING OF FIGHTERS-i 2012: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Colorzzle: FREE (Reg. $1)

More on FINAL FANTASY VI :

FINAL FANTASY VI first debuted in 1994 as the sixth installment in the iconic FINAL FANTASY series. Innovations included the ability to play all the main characters as the game’s protagonist, and to this day, its epic story intertwining each of their fates is still highly rated and wildly popular. The characters’ dramatic performances are also highly rated, including the catastrophe occurring midway through, which delivers a particular emotional jolt to players. With plenty of abilities available and the magicite system for controlling spells/summoning, players can develop their characters any way they want. This was also the first FINAL FANTASY game to include the Ultima Weapon, the most powerful sword of all and a recurring item in subsequent titles within the series.

