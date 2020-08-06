Today’s best game deals: Call of Duty Modern Warfare $39, Sonic Mania $10, more

- Aug. 6th 2020 9:35 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS4 for $38.99 via PSN. Available as part of phase two of the wide ranging and ongoing Summer PSN sale, today’s offer is nearly 40% off the going rate and well under Amazon’s current listings. Here’s everything you need to know about Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 4 and our hands-on impressions of the game. In case you missed it, PlayStation Plus members can download and play Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered for free this month. Head below for the rest of today’s offers including Sonic Mania, Persona 5 Royal, Divinity: Original Sin 2, DOOM Eternal, Child of Light Ultimate, Resident Evil 3, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, and hundreds of new digital deals. 

