Today’s best game deals: Call of Duty Modern Warfare $39, Sonic Mania $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS4 for $38.99 via PSN. Available as part of phase two of the wide ranging and ongoing Summer PSN sale, today’s offer is nearly 40% off the going rate and well under Amazon’s current listings. Here’s everything you need to know about Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 4 and our hands-on impressions of the game. In case you missed it, PlayStation Plus members can download and play Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered for free this month. Head below for the rest of today’s offers including Sonic Mania, Persona 5 Royal, Divinity: Original Sin 2, DOOM Eternal, Child of Light Ultimate, Resident Evil 3, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, and hundreds of new digital deals.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- Phase 2 PSN Summer Sale: 450 PS4 games from $2
- Xbox Summer Spotlight Game sale…
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership $32 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $60)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 from $19 (Reg. up to $30)
- Child of Light Ultimate + Valiant Hearts $20 (Reg. $40)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $33 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 3 $43 (Reg. $60)
- Disney Aladdin and The Lion King $18 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $12 (Reg. $30)
- Select Nintendo Switch games are $10 off at Best Buy
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- DOOM Eternal Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Matched on PSN for PS4
- physical $30 (Reg. $60)
- DOOM (1993) Switch $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM II (Classic) Switch $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM III Switch $5 (Reg. $10)
- DOOM (2016) Switch $30 (Reg. $60)
- DOOM Slayers Collection $13.50 (Reg. $20+)
- DOOM 64 $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Also now matched on Nintendo Switch
- Wolfenstein II New Colossus $12 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched on PS4
- Donut County $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Death Stranding $32 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $21 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- ASTRAL CHAIN $50 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish Bundle $30 (Reg. $40)
- Rage 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Streets of Rage 4 Switch $34 (Reg. $40)
- Bioshock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Destroy All Humans! $34 (Reg. $40)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokkén Tournament DX $42 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $40)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Hitman 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered $34 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Academy $12 (Reg. $20)
- Nioh 2 $30.50 (Reg. $40+)
- Yakuza Kiwami $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $30 (Reg. $50)
- The Evil Within 2 from $10 (Reg. $20)
- Super Bomberman R $17 (Reg. $22+)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
Pikmin 3 Deluxe lands on Nintendo Switch with added missions and more
Logitech G intros ‘ultra realistic’ TRUEFORCE racing wheel for next-gen gaming
Epic brings new cars to Fortnite as part of today’s Joy Ride update
Alto’s Adventure and Odyssey launch on Switch, PS4, and PC with new collection
PowerA unveils new MOGA XP5-X Plus Android and Project xCloud Controller
Sony unveils PS5-compatibility details for DualShock 4, PS VR gear, and more
Leak points at free-to-play Halo Infinite multiplayer, new features, and more
Animal Crossing summer update hits this month with cloud saves, dreaming, more
August PlayStation Plus FREE games include Modern Warfare 2 Campaign
