NERF’s Fortnite Sp-L Dart Blaster returns to Amazon low at under $10.50

Amazon is offering the NERF Fortnite Sp-L Elite Dart Blaster for $10.26 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $13+ going rate, today’s deal saves you over 20% and is a match for the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before. Fans of Fortnite will love adding this blaster to their NERF arsenal. It has a detachable barrel and comes with 6 NERF Elite darts. There’s an internal 3-dart clip that allows you to fire off three shots before it’s time to reload. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

While today’s deal ships with six darts, you can pick up an additional 30 for under $7 Prime shipped. This gives you 36 total darts, multiplying what you get in the package by five times. This will provide plenty of ammo for any battle, ensuring victory will be yours.

Looking for a board game to enjoy with the family? We’re currently tracking a deal on Wingspan that makes it just $49 shipped. Plus, we also found that Eldritch Horror is down to $36 shipped right now. Either of these board games would be a great addition to family game night, whether you decide to take a deep-dive into a story-based game or go birdwatching without ever leaving the house.

NERF Fortnite Sp-L Dart Blaster features:

Dart blasting Fortnite blaster replica: This spy l blaster is inspired by the blaster used in Fortnite, capturing the look and colors of the one in the popular video game

Detachable barrel: Comes with a detachable barrel so you can customize the Fortnite spy l blaster

Internal 3 dart clip: The blaster has an internal clip with a 3 dart Capacity so you can fire 3 darts in a row. Ages 8 and up

