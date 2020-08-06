You can now dress just like your Bitmoji thanks to Ralph Lauren’s latest collection. Snapchatters can now dress their Bitmojis in 12 classic outfits, and you can also buy the same physical look for yourself. Some of the outfits include classics like the Rugby Shirt, Polo Sport Jacket, Double Breasted Blazer, and more. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Ralph Lauren x Bitmoji Collection, and you will want to check out our guide to the best men’s cologne options for this summer.

“Bitmoji are important vehicles of self-expression in the digital and social space. As the world of digital avatars continues to accelerate, it’s interesting for us to test and learn how audiences respond to fashion in this space,” Alice Delahunt, Ralph Lauren’s chief digital officer says. This is the first time the brand has designed clothes for the digital space.

Ralph Lauren x Bitmoji Men’s Apparel

For men, one of the most notable items from this collection is the Double-Breasted Navy Blazer. This is one of Ralph Lauren’s most iconic styles, and it can be formal or casual, depending on how you wear it. In the Bitmoji, they paired the blazer with an Oxford Shirt, Twill Trousers, and a Striped Tie for a sophisticated look.

Another look that stands out is the men’s Rugby Prep style. This Bitmoji look features the classic Ruby style shirt that can be worn with jeans, shorts, or khaki pants alike; however, they dressed this look down with joggers. They also added the classic Regimental Stripe Sunglasses and Trackster 100 Sneakers to tie together this look.

Ralph Lauren x Bitmoji Women’s Apparel

For women, there are several options to choose from. One of our favorites is the ’90’s Sport Outfit. This is another classic look with the Polo Sport Jacket worn over a Polo Sport Crewneck T-Shirt and Twill Shorts. It’s also a trendy look for this season and allows you to wear this from day to night. They also finish the look with the Tech Racer Sneakers that come in two color options and are great for casual wear or workouts.

Finally, the polo shirt look is a must-have and comes in four style options. This preppy look can be styled in several ways and each polo has nearly 20 color options. Plus, they have a contrasting logo on the chest in a small or large design for your liking.

