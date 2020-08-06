Samsung’s new QLED Galaxy Book Flex Laptop sees first price cut at $150 off

- Aug. 6th 2020 11:57 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Flex i7 1.3GHz/8GB/512GB for $1,199.99 shipped. Also available at Samsung. Normally selling for $1,350, today’s offer is good for a $150 discount, marks one of the first deals we’ve seen, and drops the price down to a new all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy Book Flex delivers a 13.3-inch touchscreen QLED display with 2-in-1 design, an aluminum housing, and 20-hour battery life. Alongside the inclusion of Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, there’s also Wireless PowerShare for refueling your Galaxy handset or other accessories. It rocks two Thunderbolt 3 ports as well as a USB-C slot, as well. Samsung completes the package with a S-Pen for taking notes and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you don’t need the power of a full Windows laptop, opting for the Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook means you can save an extra $300 from the lead deal. You’ll still find a premium build and touchscreen display. This one runs Chrome OS and is backed by a 4K display. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

And speaking of Chromebooks, Google’s Pixelbook Go is currently on sale right now. Delivering a $150 discount from the usual price, you’ll benefit from its 4K display and lightweight build. Plus, you’ll find even more right here.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex features:

Take the magic of QLED and move to the world of computing with the revolutionary Samsung Galaxy Book Flex. Experience virtually 100% Color Volume1 which stays vibrant even in direct sunlight. The ultra-slim design and Royal Blue aluminum finish seamlessly converts from laptop to tablet in seconds and its backlit keyboard is perfect for late-night projects. Enjoy minimal lag and 512GB of storage thanks to the formidable 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor.

