Google’s Pixelbook Go delivers Chrome OS with a 4K display at $150 off

- Aug. 5th 2020 4:49 pm ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Google Pixelbook Go 4K i7/16GB/256GB for $1,249 shipped. Typically fetching $1,399, today’s offer is good for a $150 discount, comes within $24 of our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the best in months. Google’s latest Chromebook enters with a 13-inch 4K touchscreen display and comes powered by an i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, as well as 256GB of storage. Weighing just 2-pounds, you’ll still enjoy 12-hour battery life, a backlit keyboard, and more. Plus, two USB-C ports highlight the connectivity alongside a 3.5mm port. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can get a better idea of what to expect in our review of the standard Pixelbook Go. Head below for more.

We’re also tracking offers on lower-end configurations of the Google Pixelbook Go, like the i5/8GB/128GB model at $799 at Best Buy’s official eBay store. Down from $849, today’s offer is matching the usual discount we see and one of the best in months. This model forgoes the 4K display for a 1080p screen with half the RAM and storage of the lead deal.

Or if you’d prefer a tablet instead, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 delivers an Android-driven experience and is currently on sale at $130 off. Or you could just grab HP’s refurbished 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook at $240 instead.

Google Pixelbook Go 4K features:

Pixelbook Go is the Chromebook that goes anywhere, then keeps going. It’s barely 2 pounds and just 13mm thin. So whether you’re collaborating on a Google Doc in a cafe, catching up on emails during a flight, or watching movies while on vacation, you can do more on the go. Weight varies by configuration and manufacturing process.

Best eBay Daily Deals

Google

