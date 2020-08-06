Walker Edison’s 4-Shelf Modern Ladder Bookshelf falls to $68.50 (Reg. $90)

- Aug. 6th 2020 1:16 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison 4-Shelf Modern Ladder Bookshelf for $68.55 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This shelf comes in a fashionable gray colorway that’s ready to fit in well with most setups. Each of its four shelves are capable of holding 50-pounds, equating to a maximum capacity of 200-pounds. Measurements work out to 55- by 24- by 13-inches, offering up quite a bit of storage without leaving a large footprint. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Since we’re talking Walker Edison furniture, you may be interested in its Barn Wood TV Stand. Sale pricing brings it down to $175 at Amazon, making now a great time to revamp your living room. A headlining feature has to be built-in cable management, paving the way for a tidy look.

Want to rethink your current seating arrangement? If so, Zinus’ Benton Loveseat is down to $299. This deal offers up $100 in savings and is a match for the lowest 2020 offer we have tracked. It spans 53-inches and is ready to add mid-century charm to your space.

Oh, and let’s not forget about the notable discount we just spotted on Rubbermaid’s Closet Organizer Kit. It’s been marked down to $78, which is up to $142 off what it has been known to sell for.

Walker Edison Modern Ladder Bookshelf features:

  • Dimensions: 55″H x 24″ L x 13″ W
  • Made of high-grade MDF and painted in a beautiful finish
  • Shelves are not adjustable
  • Shelves hold up to 50 lbs.’ each

