Revamp your closet with Rubbermaid's Organizer Kit at $78 (Reg. up to $220)

- Aug. 6th 2020 12:17 pm ET

Reg. $220 $78
Amazon is now offering the 4- to 8-foot Rubbermaid Configurations Deluxe Custom Closet Organizer System Kit for $77.80 shipped. Regularly between $100 and as much as $220 at Amazon, similar sets sell for $290 at Target right now with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. Featuring telescoping rods and expendable shelving, this unit organizes any walk- or reach-in closet with at least 4-feet of flat wall space. All told, it can provide up to 22-feet of shelving space and around 12-feet for hangers. It also includes “all the pieces you need to transform your existing closet space.” Rated 4+ stars from over 3,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if the full closet kit above isn’t going to work for you, or there just isn’t enough space to make it happen, there are other options. One solution could be something like this ZOBER 5-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer. It provides five shelves with an additional six mesh pockets mounted on the side. At just $13, you can grab a few of them, score nearly as much storage space as today’s Rubbermaid, and still make out for much less.

We have plenty of deals to update your living and work spaces right now. First of all, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off Husky tool and garage organizers today. But we also have great deals on baby/pet gates, over $100 off sofas, and a solid deal on Walker Edison’s Barn Wood TV Stand. Run through our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Rubbermaid Deluxe Closet Organizer Kit:

  • Fits any walk in or reach in closet with at least one wall 4 8 feet wide
  • Telescoping rods and expanding shelves adjust to add 22 feet of shelving space and 12 feet of hanging space
  • All mounting hardware included for easy Installation no cutting required
  • Closet kit includes (7) 26 inches Shelves, (2) 48 inches Shelves, (2) 48 inches Top Rails, (19) Brackets, (5) 47.5 inches Uprights, (2) 25 inches Upright Extensions, and (2) Hang Rods

