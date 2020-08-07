Enjoy 90-days of Amazon Music HD Streaming for FREE (Up to $45 value)

Amazon is currently offering a FREE 90-day trial to its Music HD Streaming Service. As a comparison, Prime members would typically $13 per month while everyone else is charged $15. That’s up to $45 worth of savings with today’s deal. Amazon Music HD offers millions of songs with the “highest-quality” lossless audio. So what exactly does that deliver? Songs with bitrates up to 2730kbps, which Amazon claims is up to 10x the quality of competing services in Apple Music and Spotify. This includes many songs being delivered at up to 24-bits and 192kHz. Full details and more features of Amazon Music HD can be found on this page. Terms and conditions are below.

If you’re looking to make the most of your Music HD streaming trial, it’s wise to have a compatible Echo device on-hand. We currently have a number of featured deals including added Ring Video Doorbells on this page. However, if you’re looking for the most affordable way to jump into streaming music, consider going with the Echo Flex. It’s not the most robust speaker in the world at $25, but you’ll get full access to Alexa along with all the usual streaming features and more.

To start the year, we put together a guide to Amazon Music HD and all of its features. You can see the full guide here for a more in-depth look at the benefits of today’s full trial, including how to pair this service with the best speakers.

Terms and Conditions:

This 90-day free trial offer applies only to the Amazon Music Unlimited HD Plans and is a limited time offer available only to new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited. After the promotional trial, your subscription to Amazon Music HD will automatically continue at the monthly price of $14.99 ($12.99 for Prime members) plus applicable tax (if you selected the Amazon Music HD Individual Plan) or $19.99 plus applicable tax (if you selected the Amazon Music HD Family Plan) until you cancel. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer. Digital content and services may only be available to customers located in the U.S. and are subject to the terms and conditions of Amazon Digital Services LLC. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.

