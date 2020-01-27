Late in 2019, Amazon launched its Music HD service, with a focus on high-resolution audio for $15 per month. September’s announcement came with it a library of 50-million songs available with a higher bitrate than its existing Unlimited music service. This move helped set Amazon apart of its natural competitors in Apple Music and Spotify while also leveraging its most valuable asset: existing Amazon shoppers.

If you’re new to Amazon Music HD, or just want to learn a bit more, you’ve come to the right place. Head below for a complete walkthrough, details on pricing, and learn how to score a 90-day trial.

What is Amazon Music HD?

Amazon Music HD is the latest streaming service from the online giant, delivering millions of songs with the “highest-quality” lossless audio. So what exactly does that deliver? Songs with bitrates up to 2730kbps, which Amazon claims will is up to 10x the quality of competing services in Apple Music and Spotify. This includes many songs being delivered at up to 24-bits and 192kHz.

How much does it cost?

With such a focus on high-resolution content, it’s no surprise that Amazon is asking a premium for its latest music streaming service. At the time of publishing, an Amazon Music HD subscription costs $15 per month. That’s a $5 jump from its standard Music Unlimited Streaming service and comparable products from Apple and others. A family plan is also available at $20 per month.

What devices work with Amazon’s high-res service?

As you’d guess, many of Amazon’s in-house speakers support Music HD streaming. This includes 2nd generation or later Echo speakers, Fire TV streamers, and Fire tablets. Many other devices are also compatible, albeit with additional hardware.

The latest iPhones and iPads from Apple support high-resolution music, but an external DAC will be required to take advantage. Various Android devices are in the same boat as well with the added requirement of Android Lolipop OS or later.

You can learn more about which devices are compatible with Amazon Music HD on this landing page.

Free trial

At the time of this writing, Amazon Music HD is available with a FREE 90-day trial for new subscribers. After the 3-month trial period is up, the price will revert back to $15 per. You can learn more about this offer right here. Be sure to note the above guidance on eligible devices so you can be sure to take advantage of the higher resolution audio throughout your trial.

