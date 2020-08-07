DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s sale event with some great deals on Architectural Digest magazine, Wired, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, GQ, Golf Digest, and many more. Everything in today’s sale is listed at $4.80 per year, which is slightly below our usual weekend sale prices. Now is great time to jump in for the first time or refresh your subscriptions at a major discount. Head below for more details.

While we are still tracking some particularly notable offers on Bon Appetit, Consumer Reports, Popular Mechanics, and Smithsonian as part of the Deals of the Week sale, every other title is at the lowest price we can find in the weekend sale.

One standout here is on Architectural Digest magazine, which very rarely drops down to $5 per year these days, never mind the $4.80 price it is currently available for. Listed at $30 per year on Amazon, today’s DiscountMags price drop is a deep one, needless to say. In fact, it is $0.20 less than Amazon is charging for 6-months right now and is one of the best we have tracked all year. Architectural Digest takes you “inside the world’s most beautiful homes” with “articles, pictures, and features on both interior and exterior architecture.”

This weekend’s sale carries a whole lot more than Architectural Digest magazine though. Be sure to browse through all of the options right here for additional deals from $4.80 per year.

More on Architectural Digest:

Filled to the brim with articles, pictures, and features on both interior and exterior architecture and design, Architectural Digest magazine is a great resource for ideas, inspiration, and entertainment for designers and design enthusiasts. Known for showcasing extravagant homes, Architectural Digest magazine regularly features the homes of the rich and famous, including billionaire bankers, famous actors, musicians, and more. These showcases present the most extravagant and lavish accomplishments in the design world, so the magazine is more of an entertainment source than a resource for people looking to design on a budget.

