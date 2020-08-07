Save up to 35% on Belkin surge protectors and power strips starting at $8

Amazon is currently taking up to 35% off a selection of Belkin power strips and surge protectors starting at $8 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is on the Belkin 3-Outlet USB Rotating Surge Protector at $16.99. Matched at B&H. Down from $20, today’s offer comes within cents of the 2020 low and amounts to 15% savings. This 3-outlet surge protector defends against 980-Joule power spikes and features a rotating design to ensure it can fit into your setup. There’s also two 2.4A USB charging ports built-in, making it a great option for powering anything from a MacBook to iPhone and more. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.
Other notable Belkin discounts:
- 7-Outlet SurgeMaster Strip: $14 (Reg. $20)
- 8-Outlet Conserve Switch Surge Protector: $26 (Reg. $40)
- Conference Room Power Center: $77 (Reg. $100)
- 6-Outlet Power Strip: $8 (Reg. $9)
- 12-Outlet Power Strip: $20 (Reg. $25)
- and even more…
Belkin 3-Outlet USB Surge Protector features:
An ideal power solution for business trips and vacations, the Belkin 3-Outlet USB Swivel Surge Protector gives you a convenient, portable way to charge and protect your essential devices. This surge protector is equipped with three protected AC outlets, two protected, powered USB outlets, and a 360-degree rotating plug design to fit easily into small spaces. With its compact, durable design, it protects your devices and irreplaceable data from voltage spikes and surges wherever you go.
