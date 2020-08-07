Keep your desktop spotless with BISSELL’s mini hand vacuum at $30 (25% off)

- Aug. 7th 2020 3:52 pm ET

Get this deal
35% off $30
0

Amazon is now offering the BISSELL AeroSlim Lithium-ion Cordless Handheld Vacuum (29869) for $29.99 shipped. Just recently released at $40 on Amazon, today’s offer is 25% off and the lowest price we can find. Ideal for immediate clean-ups of small messes around the house, in the car, or your desktop, this miniature rechargeable wireless vacuum offers 12-minutes of cordless runtime. Shipping with a storage stand and USB charging cable, it also comes with a 2-in-1 crevice tool and dusting brush as well as a washable filter. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you need something in the handheld category with more power, check out the Black+Decker Cordless Hand held Vacuum for the same price as today’s lead deal. However, take a look at this cordless keyboard vacuum for an even more affordable mini option. It comes in at $17 on Amazon and carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. It doesn’t look nearly as sleek as today’s lead deal, but it will help to get the crumbs and dust out of your keyboard much the same.

For a more traditional solution, we have a solid offer available on Dyson’s V7 Cordless Stick Vacuum as well robotic options like Roborock’s S6 Pure Vac and Anker’s eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX. Swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the BISSELL AeroSlim Cordless Handheld Vacuum:

  • Cordless Power. Lithium-ion battery provides up to 12 minutes of cordless cleaning power for quick clean ups almost anywhere.
  • On-the-Go Cleaning. Compact enough to store, clean and charge in your car or office.
  • Included. 2-in-1 Crevice Tool & Dusting Brush store store together with hand vacuum on one stand, so they’re always ready to clean.
  • USB Charger. Charging is convenient and versatile with the standard charger and included USB charging cable.
  • Sleek Design. Fits into any space with its modern aesthetic and integrated tool storage and stand.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
35% off $30
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
BISSELL

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard