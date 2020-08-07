Keep your desktop spotless with BISSELL’s mini hand vacuum at $30 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the BISSELL AeroSlim Lithium-ion Cordless Handheld Vacuum (29869) for $29.99 shipped. Just recently released at $40 on Amazon, today’s offer is 25% off and the lowest price we can find. Ideal for immediate clean-ups of small messes around the house, in the car, or your desktop, this miniature rechargeable wireless vacuum offers 12-minutes of cordless runtime. Shipping with a storage stand and USB charging cable, it also comes with a 2-in-1 crevice tool and dusting brush as well as a washable filter. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you need something in the handheld category with more power, check out the Black+Decker Cordless Hand held Vacuum for the same price as today’s lead deal. However, take a look at this cordless keyboard vacuum for an even more affordable mini option. It comes in at $17 on Amazon and carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. It doesn’t look nearly as sleek as today’s lead deal, but it will help to get the crumbs and dust out of your keyboard much the same.

For a more traditional solution, we have a solid offer available on Dyson’s V7 Cordless Stick Vacuum as well robotic options like Roborock’s S6 Pure Vac and Anker’s eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX. Swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the BISSELL AeroSlim Cordless Handheld Vacuum:

Cordless Power. Lithium-ion battery provides up to 12 minutes of cordless cleaning power for quick clean ups almost anywhere.

On-the-Go Cleaning. Compact enough to store, clean and charge in your car or office.

Included. 2-in-1 Crevice Tool & Dusting Brush store store together with hand vacuum on one stand, so they’re always ready to clean.

USB Charger. Charging is convenient and versatile with the standard charger and included USB charging cable.

Sleek Design. Fits into any space with its modern aesthetic and integrated tool storage and stand.

