Let Roborock’s S6 Pure Robotic Vacuum handle the cleaning at $500 (Save $100)

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop for $499.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. While you’d typically pay $600, today’s offer takes $100 off the going rate and drops the price to match our previous mention for the all-time low. Roborock’s S6 robotic vacuum packs a laser-guided cleaning system alongside its 2000Pa suction and mopping capabilities for thoroughly cleaning your home. Alexa control delivers voice commands and you’ll be able to count on a 2.5-hour runtime, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Save even more when opting for the Roborock S4 Robot Vacuum at $380 instead. This option forgoes the mopping capabilities of the lead deal while dropping runtime down to 150-minutes. You’ll still benefit from laser guidance as well as Alexa control, too. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Roborock S6 Pure features:

Precision LiDAR Navigation & Z-shape Cleaning Route: Effective, detailed home-mapping and comprehensive cleaning. Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot, total controlled by roborock app and Alexa voice control. Strong suction easily lifts dust from floors, automatic carpet boost switches to full power on carpets for deeper cleaning.

