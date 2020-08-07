HP’s 14-inch x360 128GB Chromebook has a 2-in-1 design at $399 (Save $230)

Best Buy is currently offering its Members (free to sign-up) the HP 14-inch 2-in-1 x 360 Chromebook Core i3/4GB/64GB for $399 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to lock-in the savings. Usually fetching $629, today’s offer is good for a 36% discount and marks a new all-time low. HP’s 2-in-1 Chromebook can easily convert into a tablet thanks to its folding 14-inch touchscreen display. It’s based around a 10th Gen Intel processor, and packs 8GB of RAM as well as 128GB of SSD storage. Plus, 10-hour battery life means the x360 Chromebook can keep up with work, taking notes in class, and more all day long. Sports dual USB-A as well as a single USB-C port. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,600 customers. Head below for more.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about. There’s even an extra pocket for bringing chargers and other accessories with the HP 2-in-1 Chromebook.

And speaking of Chromebooks, Google’s Pixelbook Go is currently on sale right now. Delivering a $150 discount from the usual price, you’ll benefit from its 4K display and lightweight build. Plus, you’ll find even more right here.

HP 14-inch 2-in-1 x360 Chromebook features:

HP x360 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook: Enjoy a smooth experience with this HP Chromebook laptop. The Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor and *GB of RAM let you switch between basic applications easily, while the Intel UHD 605 integrated graphics render bright, detailed images on the 14-inch WLED display. This HP Chromebook laptop has a 128GB eMMC drive for file storage, and the B&O sound system with dual speakers offers high-quality sound for an immersive multimedia experience.

