Pick up four Wi-Fi smart switches for around $11 each at Amazon with this code

Milesi Home (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Meross Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switches for $44.39 shipped with the code VQV5K7RI and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its near-$70 going rate, today’s deal drops the price of each switch down to around $11 each, which is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. These switches offer dimming so you can set the perfect mood in any area of your home. Plus, with Alexa and Assistant compatibility, you’ll also enjoy voice controls giving your home a smart upgrade. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you just need a single smart switch, TP-Link Kasa has you covered. They have a Wi-Fi switch for just $17 Prime shipped right now at Amazon. The main downside here is that you’re paying more for each switch, but if you just need one or two it’s a great price.

Meross Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch features:

Please make sure your electric box has a neutral wire(in white color) before purchasing smart dimmer switch. If you are not sure, please take a photo of the inner part of your electric box and send it to support@meross.com. We can check it for you timely.

Less than 15 min installation. Works in a single pole setup only(Not 3-way). Dimmer Switch fits for your existing 1/2/3/4 gang standard size Decora/GFCI wallplate. Smart switch works with the 2.4G WiFi only, does NOT support 5G WiFi, no hub required.

Dim the light for the scenes you need. You can dim it via meross app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands, or the wall switch hardware buttons. Of course, you can also easily schedule it to turn on/off or dim the light automatically. When you turn on the LED dimmer switch, it will turn back to the same brightness it was before you turned it off. Sunrise and sunset settings supported.

